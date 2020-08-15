QOTD: What should schools do to allow sports to resume?

Here is the Question of the Day:

Considering how travel and club sports have been permitted to play for months with restrictions and guidelines designed to limit virus transmission, is it fair that traditional public school sports are being delayed? What solution would allow school sports to continue safely in a time of pandemic?

