QOTD: How do you like the traffic light map feature?

Here is the Question of the Day:

Google Maps has added a new feature to its app: Traffic lights at intersections in a number of U.S. cities. The tech company made the change “to help people stay better informed on the road,” a Google spokesperson said. The new icons are visible in the app at intersections on both Android and iOS. Will you take advantage of this new feature? Are there other features you would like to see Google Maps introduce?

