Each day, the Delaware State News will pose a question pertinent to conversations taking place in our community. We’d love for you to participate – in a civil way, of course – by entering your answer in the comment section below.

QOTD: Are you prepared?

Sep 16th, 2020 · Comments: 0

Here is the Question of the Day?

With Hurricane Sally lashing the Gulf Coast, worries about natural disasters moves to front of mind. Are you prepared for a hurricane should one hit this area? What special precautions do you take in preparation?

Tags:
Comments
Newsletter

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie