Each day, the Delaware State News will pose a question pertinent to conversations taking place in our community. We’d love for you to participate – in a civil way, of course – by entering your answer in the comment section below.

QOTD: Are you ready to change the clocks?

Oct 31st, 2020 · Comments: 0

Here is the Question of the Day:

Saturday

Are you ready for the time change tonight? Daylight Saving Time has been observed in the U.S. since 1918, and in a unified form since 1966. Do you think we should continue with the spring forward, fall back practice? If not, what should we do instead?

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! You can sign in to World Table with your existing Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Disqus account, or create a new account. And remember, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing, so keep it civil.

Comments
Newsletter

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie