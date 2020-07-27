Each day, the Delaware State News will pose a question pertinent to conversations taking place in our community. We’d love for you to participate – in a civil way, of course – by entering your answer in the comment section below.

QOTD: Are you ready to dine in a restaurant?

Here is the Question of the Day:

A recent national survey found that less than half of all Americans – 42 percent – are willing to dine out while the coronavirus is present. The remaining 58 percent are not ready to sit down in a restaurant in the next one or two months. How do you feel? What needs to happen for you to be ready to go out to a restaurant for a sit-down meal?

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say!

