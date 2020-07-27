QOTD: Are you ready to dine in a restaurant?

Here is the Question of the Day:

A recent national survey found that less than half of all Americans – 42 percent – are willing to dine out while the coronavirus is present. The remaining 58 percent are not ready to sit down in a restaurant in the next one or two months. How do you feel? What needs to happen for you to be ready to go out to a restaurant for a sit-down meal?

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! And when appropriate, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing.