QOTD: Are you taking the Plunge?

Here is the Question of the Day:

This year’s Lewes Polar Bear Plunge is going BRRRR-tual to support Special Olympics Delaware athletes. It will be “your way, including the temperature of the water.” How are you planning to Plunge?

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! You can sign in to World Table with your existing Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Disqus account, or create a new account. And remember, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing, so keep it civil.