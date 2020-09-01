QOTD: Did acceptance speech location violate Hatch Act?

Here is the Question of the Day:

The Hatch Act is intended to prevent government employees to avoid engaging in politics while on the job. Some are saying that President Trump’s delivering his acceptance speech from the White House during the Republican National Convention violates the Hatch Act. What is your opinion? Do you think a sitting president using the White House as a backdrop for a political speech, in which he accepts his party’s nomination, is appropriate or legal?

