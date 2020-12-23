QOTD: Did you visit Santa?

Here is the Question of the Day:

Have you taken the kids in your life to a socially distanced visit with Santa? If you aren’t doing that this year due to the pandemic, what are you doing instead?

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! You can sign in to World Table with your existing Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Disqus account, or create a new account. And remember, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing, so keep it civil.