QOTD: Do you have high-speed internet?

Here is the Question of the Day:

Do you have high-speed internet service where you live or work? Even with service, do you have a reliable connection? If you have chosen not to purchase high-speed internet, why did you make that choice?

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! You can sign in to World Table with your existing Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Disqus account, or create a new account. And remember, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing, so keep it civil.