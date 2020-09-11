QOTD: Do you know these words?

Here is the Question of the Day:

Dictionary.com announced an update of more than 15,000 entries. Among the entries added by the dictionary website is “amirite,” defined as an informal variant spelling of the phrase “am I right” and used to elicit agreement at the end of an observation. What about “GOAT”? Or ‘jabroni”? Or “janky”? Or “swole”? Can you define any or all of these? If you can define them all, you are indeed in the know, amirite?

