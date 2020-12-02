QOTD: Do you know what it’s like to be homeless?

Here is the Question of the Day:

Code Purple is gearing up its overnight shelters for those in need of a warm place to stay during colder weather. Have you ever been homeless? What helped you make the turnaround out of homelessness?

