QOTD: Educators and administrators, how are you preparing for the fall semester?

Here is the Question of the Day:

Delaware schools are at various stages of reopening: some are already open while others are gearing up to open in the next few weeks. As an educator or administrator, how have you been preparing for your return to school for the fall semester?

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! You can sign in to World Table with your existing Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Disqus account, or create a new account. And remember, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing, so keep it civil.