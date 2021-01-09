Each day, the Delaware State News will pose a question pertinent to conversations taking place in our community. We’d love for you to participate – in a civil way, of course – by entering your answer in the comment section below.

QOTD: Has your child returned to in-school learning?

Jan 9th, 2021 · Comments: 0

Here is the Question of the Day:

Gov. John Carney encouraged public schools to return to hybrid learning Jan. 11. Has your child returned to in-school learning? What did you base your decision on? 

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! You can sign in to World Table with your existing Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Disqus account, or create a new account. And remember, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing, so keep it civil.

Comments
Newsletter

© 2021 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie