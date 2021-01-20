QOTD: Have you attended a presidential inauguration?

Here is the Question of the Day:

One more thing the pandemic has changed: Limiting the ability for people to attend elected officials’ inaugurations. Have you ever attended a presidential inauguration? On what format will you watch the today’s events?

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! You can sign in to World Table with your existing Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Disqus account, or create a new account. And remember, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing, so keep it civil.