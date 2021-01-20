Each day, the Delaware State News will pose a question pertinent to conversations taking place in our community. We’d love for you to participate – in a civil way, of course – by entering your answer in the comment section below.

QOTD: Have you attended a presidential inauguration?

Jan 20th, 2021 · Comments: 0

Here is the Question of the Day:

One more thing the pandemic has changed: Limiting the ability for people to attend elected officials’ inaugurations. Have you ever attended a presidential inauguration? On what format will you watch the today’s events? 

