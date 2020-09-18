Amazon has banned the sale of foreign seeds to U.S. customers. The change comes after mysterious seed packets, postmarked from China, began to arrive in mailboxes unprompted this summer. Did you or anyone you know, receive a pack of seeds from China?
QOTD: Have you received seeds from China?
