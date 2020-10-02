QOTD: Have you taken a defensive driving course?

Here is the Question of the Day:

Are you aware that taking a defensive driving course could get you a discount on your vehicle insurance? Many insurers offer a discount of 5% or more. Have you taken a defensive driving course? What was the best thing you learned?

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! You can sign in to World Table with your existing Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Disqus account, or create a new account. And remember, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing, so keep it civil.