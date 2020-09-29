QOTD: Hoarding? Or supply chain issues?

Here is the Question of the Day:

There are some who believe recent shortages of items like toilet paper are more a supply chain issue than one of people hoarding. The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on global supply chains is “along the lines of having an earthquake or a tsunami,” said Morris Cohen, professor of operations, information and decisions at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. What should the government do to change this? Or is it corporations, businesses and consumers who should be doing things differently?

