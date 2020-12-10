QOTD: How are you decorating this year?

Here is the Question of the Day:

How is COVID-19 influencing your holiday decorating habits? Are you going all Griswold since you’re spending more time at home or reeling in the effort because you won’t be hosting parties?

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! You can sign in to World Table with your existing Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Disqus account, or create a new account. And remember, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing, so keep it civil.