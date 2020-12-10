Each day, the Delaware State News will pose a question pertinent to conversations taking place in our community. We’d love for you to participate – in a civil way, of course – by entering your answer in the comment section below.

QOTD: How are you decorating this year?

Dec 10th, 2020 · Comments: 0

Here is the Question of the Day:

How is COVID-19 influencing your holiday decorating habits? Are you going all Griswold since you’re spending more time at home or reeling in the effort because you won’t be hosting parties? 

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! You can sign in to World Table with your existing Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Disqus account, or create a new account. And remember, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing, so keep it civil.

Comments
Newsletter

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie