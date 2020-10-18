Each day, the Delaware State News will pose a question pertinent to conversations taking place in our community. We’d love for you to participate – in a civil way, of course – by entering your answer in the comment section below.

QOTD: How are you supporting local student athletes?

Oct 18th, 2020 · Comments: 0

Here is the Question of the Day:

Fall scholastic sports season gets underway this week. Going to high school sporting events has long been a popular past time in Delaware. Since fans at many high school games are limited to two family members per player, cheerleader or band member, how will you be supporting your favorite local student athletes?

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! You can sign in to World Table with your existing Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Disqus account, or create a new account. And remember, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing, so keep it civil.

Comments
Newsletter

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie