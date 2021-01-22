QOTD: How do we encourage Delawareans to return to the First State after graduating medical school?

Here is the Question of the Day:

The House Health & Human Development Committee has released legislation setting loan repayment incentives to encourage Delawareans graduating from medical school to return home. What more should be done to increase interest of grads from the First State in starting their medical careers here?

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! You can sign in to World Table with your existing Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Disqus account, or create a new account. And remember, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing, so keep it civil.