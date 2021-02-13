QOTD: How do you feel about the DIAA change to high school football?

Here is the Question of the Day:

What do you think of the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association’s new plan to divide the state into three classifications for high school football?

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! You can sign in to World Table with your existing Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Disqus account, or create a new account. And remember, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing, so keep it civil.