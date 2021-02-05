QOTD: How should Delaware address its opioid crisis?

Here is the Question of the Day:

A $573 million settlement has been announced against McKinsey & Co. for their part in fueling the opioid crisis by advising producers to target high-volume prescribers, get physicians to prescribe more OxyContin and circumvent pharmacy restrictions. Funds are to be used to address Delaware’s opioid crisis. On what should that be spent?

