QOTD: How should government help musicians, theatre performers and venue owners?

Here is the Question of the Day:

Many people, including performers, consumers and venue owners, consider live music and theatre to be an essential part of life. For some, it is a full-time job and like people in other career fields, they have lost their income. Should the government provide relief funding for live entertainment venues that have faced significant financial struggles due to COVID-19? What should state and federal governments do to help?

