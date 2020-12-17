QOTD: How should sports teams rebrand?

Here is the Question of the Day:

How do you feel about changing the names of sports teams like Washington did this year and Cleveland will do in the future? What are your name and color suggestions for rebrands for those teams?

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! You can sign in to World Table with your existing Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Disqus account, or create a new account. And remember, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing, so keep it civil.