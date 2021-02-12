QOTD: How should Sussex spend the realty transfer tax windfall?

Here is the Question of the Day:

Sussex County’s finance director has offered suggestions for ways to spend part of the realty transfer tax windfall the county is experiencing. They include land acquisition for permanent EMS stations, funds for fire company/ambulance services, and a loan program for economic development. What do you think? Is there anything else they should consider?

