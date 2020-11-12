QOTD: How will new VA clinic benefit you?

Here is the Question of the Day:

Delaware Veterans Affairs has announced a new, expanded clinic at Blue Hen Corporate Center in Dover which will open later this year or early 2021. It will be three times the size of the one now in use. Do you or someone in your family use the current facility? How will a new clinic benefit you?

