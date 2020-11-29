QOTD: Is a cap on surf fishing passes the way to go?

Here is the Question of the Day:

Earlier this year DNREC capped the number of surf fishing permits at 17,000. The passes enable anglers to drive onto Delaware State Parks beaches to actively surf fish. Each year as the numbers of permits increased, so did violations, and the cap is designed to more efficiently manage the surf fishing program and limited resources, and to protect against overcrowding. The 2021 passes are set to go on sale in December. Is limiting the number of drive-on surf passes the solution? Or is there a better way?

