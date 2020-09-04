QOTD: Is a flying car in your future?

Here is the Question of the Day:

Air Force leaders gathered Aug. 20 – exactly 112 years after the Wright Brothers delivered their first military aircraft — to observe a “flying car” demonstration of the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) Hexa at Camp Mabry, near Austin, Texas. The Japanese company Sky Drive Inc. recently demonstrated a flying car as well and said it is scheduled to go on sale in 2023. Have you ever dreamed of a future that included flying cars? When this sort of vehicle becomes commercially available, would you want to buy one?

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! You can sign in to World Table with your existing Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Disqus account, or create a new account. And remember, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing, so keep it civil.