QOTD: Is the pandemic changing your holiday plans?

Here is the Question of the Day:

Labor Day is fast approaching and fall will be here before you know it – then it will be the holiday season. Does the presence of the pandemic change your holiday plans? What, if any, precautions or special arrangements are you making?

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! You can sign in to World Table with your existing Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Disqus account, or create a new account. And remember, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing, so keep it civil.