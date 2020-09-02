QOTD: Is your back-to-school shopping list different this year?

Here is the Question of the Day:

In-person, remote or a hybrid approach? Undoubtedly, the start of this school year is unlike any other. Students and parents face decisions about where and how school will be conducted. Beyond that, it has changed the nature of back-to-school shopping. What items are on your shopping list this year that have never been before? Are you doing back to school shopping differently than in the past? If so, how?

