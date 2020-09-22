QOTD: Should Caesar Rodney statue leave Delaware?

Here is the Question of the Day:

President Trump announced last week that the newly planned “National Garden of American Heroes” is to include the statue of Delaware’s signer of the Declaration of Independence, Caesar Rodney, which was removed from Rodney Square earlier this year for safekeeping during a time of unrest. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said at the time the removal was to allow the city to have a discussion about what is appropriate for public display. What do you think about the monument being removed from Delaware? Do you think citizens should have a say in the honorary statuary in their communities?

