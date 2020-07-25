QOTD: Should Confederate monuments be removed? If so, what should replace them?

Here is the Question of the Day:

Confederate flags, monuments and military base names have become a national flashpoint in the weeks since the death of George Floyd. Protestors decrying racism have targeted Confederate monuments in multiple cities. Some state officials are considering taking them down but face vehement opposition in some areas. Should these monuments be replaced? If so, do you have suggestions for what should take their place?

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! And when appropriate, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing.