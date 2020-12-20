QOTD: Should we change the two-party system?

Delaware elections have long been a mostly two-party affair largely made up of Republican or Democratic candidates. What do you think about introducing more political parties into the election mix?

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! You can sign in to World Table with your existing Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Disqus account, or create a new account. And remember, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing, so keep it civil.