QOTD: Should wrestlers have to wear masks?

Wrestling coaches in the state are concerned that wearing a mask while competing isn’t very feasible. Do you think high school wrestlers should be required to wear masks during matches, Why or why not?

Here is the Question of the Day:

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! You can sign in to World Table with your existing Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Disqus account, or create a new account. And remember, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing, so keep it civil.