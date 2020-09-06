QOTD: What about TikTok?



Here is the Question of the Day:

TikTok is a very popular video app, owned by the Chinese internet company ByteDance. Last month, President Trump signed an executive order mandating that TikTok sell its U.S. operations by mid-September or cease transactions within the country. Major bidders include Microsoft, Oracle, and now Walmart. Do you use TikTok? Do you believe TikTok represents a security risk to those in this country who use the app? Do you believe it is necessary for ByteDance to sell its U.S. operations to a U.S. company?

