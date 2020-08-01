QOTD: What activities have you moved outside due to the coronavirus?

Here is the Question of the Day:

Many activities are moving outdoors where the coronavirus doesn’t spread as readily as it does indoors. To name but two examples: Religious services moving from inside churches to outside settings. Parking lots converted to drive-in movie theaters. Have you, your family or friends made innovative choices to locate activities outside that normally take place indoors? If so, what activities have you moved outside? How did it go?

