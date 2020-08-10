QOTD: What are you doing to make communication easier?

Here is the Question of the Day:

People who are deaf or hard of hearing often rely on facial cues and lipreading to help them understand what is being said. Face masks worn as protection against COVID-19 can make it difficult for those with hearing loss and other disabilities to comprehend what’s being said. If you have someone in your life who has this difficulty, what are you doing to make conversations easier to understand?

