QOTD: What are your thoughts on preserved open space in Delaware?

Here is the Question of the Day:

Sussex County’s recent purchase of 17.5 acres between the Sarah’s Run and Chapel Branch waterways near Angola highlights the interest by the county as well as citizens to preserve open space. What are your thoughts on entities like counties or the state purchasing property to limit development? What are your suggestions for future use of this and other preserved open spaces?

