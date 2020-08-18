QOTD: What are your thoughts on the 19th Amendment?

Here is the Question of the Day:

The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution granting women the right to vote was ratified Aug. 18, 1920. Women have continued to advocate for their rights and in the 100 years since, have achieved successes in areas such as being able to own property and equal pay for equal work. Since then, what law passed protecting a specific right for women do you most appreciate? What right(s) for women do you see as still needing legal protection? What do you think was the most successful method that women’s organizations used to change minds in getting the amendment passed?

