QOTD: What back-to-school factors are you considering?

Here is the Question of the Day:

School districts are outlining education plans for the fall based on the state’s guidance allowing remote and hybrid, a combination of remote and in-person instruction. Some schools are preparing to have students in the classroom with restrictions. What factors are you considering when deciding if your child would go back?

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! You can sign in to World Table with your existing Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Disqus account, or create a new account. And remember, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing, so keep it civil.