Each day, the Delaware State News will pose a question pertinent to conversations taking place in our community. We’d love for you to participate – in a civil way, of course – by entering your answer in the comment section below.

QOTD: What can be done so there are fewer DUIs?

Aug 25th, 2020 · Comments: 0

Here is the Question of the Day:

Delaware Office of Highway Safety has begun an outreach campaign on the dangers of impaired driving, citing an increase in the number of marijuana and prescription-related DUI charges. Along with teaching people the effect impaired driving can have on them and others, what more should be done about this?

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! You can sign in to World Table with your existing Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Disqus account, or create a new account. And remember, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing, so keep it civil.

Comments
Newsletter

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie