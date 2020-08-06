QOTD: What creative ways are you using to distance yet stay connected?

Here is the Question of the Day:

While more activities are resuming, public health guidance encourages the most vulnerable to continue precautions to avoid contracting COVID-19. What creative ways are you and your family using to visit with grandchildren? How about obtaining groceries? Or staying connected to friends and family?

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! You can sign in to World Table with your existing Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Disqus account, or create a new account. And remember, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing, so keep it civil.