QOTD: What do you think about Dover’s council election?

Here is the Question of the Day:

Other than candidates who filed nominating petitions for the vacated At-Large and 3rd District Dover City Council districts, no one stepped up to run against incumbents in the other six council seats up for re-election. What do you think about that?

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! You can sign in to World Table with your existing Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Disqus account, or create a new account. And remember, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing, so keep it civil.