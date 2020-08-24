QOTD: What do you think of virtual presidential conventions?

Here is the Question of the Day:

The coronavirus has forced the presidential conventions away from being a public gathering. What did you think of the virtual Democratic convention? Will you be watching the Republican convention this week?

