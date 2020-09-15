QOTD: What is your preferred way to listen to recorded music?

Here is the Question of the Day:

Everything old is new again. Case in point: This year, vinyl record sales have outpaced CD sales in the United States for the first time since the 1980s. Vinyl records accounted for $232.1 million of music sales in the first half of the year, compared to CDs, which brought in only $129.9 million. Vinyl records, that old “hot wax,” were commonplace before other formats, such as cassette tapes and CDs, become the preferred mode of listening to music. Since 2005, sales for vinyl have grown consecutively. In the first half of 2020, vinyl revenue was up 4%, while CD revenue was down 48%, Music streaming services obviously account for most music sales, but do you have vinyl records? Do you have a turntable? What is your favorite album? What is your favorite album cover?

