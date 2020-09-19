QOTD: What precautions are you taking?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says anyone who has been within 6 feet of a person infected with COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes should get a test. Delaware is seeing a spike in new cases. What precautions are you taking now? Have you returned to following precautions you were taking at the beginning of the pandemic? With standard testing more available, are you being tested more often?
Print Edition
The Delaware State News is published seven days a week. You can find it in retail outlets throughout downstate Delaware, or subscribe to our print newspaper or our e-newspaper, a digital replica of the print edition.
Greater Dover Extra
The Greater Dover Extra is published once a month and mailed to readers in the Dover area. You can also read the free e-newspaper, a digital replica of the print edition.