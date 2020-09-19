Each day, the Delaware State News will pose a question pertinent to conversations taking place in our community. We’d love for you to participate – in a civil way, of course – by entering your answer in the comment section below.

QOTD: What precautions are you taking?

Sep 18th, 2020 · Comments: 0

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says anyone who has been within 6 feet of a person infected with COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes should get a test. Delaware is seeing a spike in new cases. What precautions are you taking now? Have you returned to following precautions you were taking at the beginning of the pandemic? With standard testing more available, are you being tested more often?

Tags:
Comments
Newsletter

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie