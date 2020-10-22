QOTD: What questions would you ask candidates at Delaware debates?

Here is the Question of the Day:

The League of Women Voters hosts debates with candidates for Delaware House of Representatives and Senate seats. There are also debates between candidates for Kent County offices. These Zoom events are then posted online. Will you be watching? What questions would you ask these particular candidates?

