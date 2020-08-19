Each day, the Delaware State News will pose a question pertinent to conversations taking place in our community. We’d love for you to participate – in a civil way, of course – by entering your answer in the comment section below.

QOTD: What should be done about mail delivery delays?

Aug 19th, 2020 · Comments: 0

Attorney General Kathleen Jennings announced Tuesday that Delaware and other states are suing the United States Postal Service for its plan that she and others say will affect mail delivery services along with people’s right to vote in upcoming elections.  Have you experienced mail delivery delays? What do you think should be done about this situation?

