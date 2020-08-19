QOTD: What should be done about mail delivery delays?

Here is the Question of the Day:

Attorney General Kathleen Jennings announced Tuesday that Delaware and other states are suing the United States Postal Service for its plan that she and others say will affect mail delivery services along with people’s right to vote in upcoming elections. Have you experienced mail delivery delays? What do you think should be done about this situation?

