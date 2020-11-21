QOTD: What should be done with William Henry Middle School?

Here is the Question of the Day:

Did you attend William Henry Middle School? What do you think needs to happen with the school that was damaged by a tornado that spun from Tropical Storm Isaias more than three months ago and that is not back in use due to lack of repairs?

