QOTD: What should Levy Court focus on in 2021?

Here is the Question of the Day:

With the retirement of Levy Court President P. Brooks Banta, new leadership has been selected for the Kent County panel. What’s at the top of your list of things the commissioners should focus on in 2021?

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! You can sign in to World Table with your existing Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Disqus account, or create a new account. And remember, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing, so keep it civil.